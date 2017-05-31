Won’t try EVM hacking, will only suggest precautions: Sitaram Yechury

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo) CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo)

The CPI(M) will not try to hack EVM during the Election Commission’s challenge, but will suggest precautionary measures to ensure transparent polls, the party said today.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury made the remarks ahead of the Commission’s EVM hacking challenge to be held on June 3 here to counter allegations of machine tampering during the recent polls.

Speaking to reporters here, Yechury also reiterated that the Left party is for use of voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) in EVMs in all the polls.

VVPAT is a machine which dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party for which a person has voted for. The slip drops in a box but the voter cannot take it home

The CPI(M) and NCP are the only two opposition parties which have agreed to participate in the EC’s challenge.

“We are not saying that we will hack it (EVMs), but we will tell (the EC) what additional precautions can be taken and in what way (to ensure transparent poll process), we will suggest that,” he said responding to a question.

The Marxist leader also wondered why the challenge is being called “hackathon”.

The challenge would take place on June 3 between 10 am and 2 pm at Nirvachan Sadan, the EC headquarters.

The poll panel is set to hold the challenge after several opposition parties, including AAP and BSP, flagged concerns over the machines, particularly after Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and Delhi civic polls, contending the machines could be hacked.

