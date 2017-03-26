Won’t touch abattoirs with licence, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath at a welcome ceremony in Gorakhpur to mark his first visit to the city after becoming CM. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna Adityanath at a welcome ceremony in Gorakhpur to mark his first visit to the city after becoming CM. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna

WITH a government crackdown throwing slaughterhouses and meat shops in Uttar Pradesh into uncertainty, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday that abattoirs in the state that had a licence and were following standards set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had nothing to fear.

“The government will not touch those (abattoirs) which are operating as per the provisions of the law and have a valid licence. But those which are violating the orders of the NGT, creating pollution and playing with the health of the public… all those slaughterhouses would be shut down. We have started working on it,” Adityanath said, addressing a gathering here on Saturday to welcome him on his first visit to Gorakhpur as CM.

He said the NGT had been asking the UP government for two years to take action against illegal slaughterhouses.

Adityanath clarified that the anti-Romeo squads were likewise introduced by his government as part of the BJP’s election manifesto, and claimed that after he took as CM, he had received calls from many women complaining about eve-teasing.

While he did not want harassment of girls and boys spending time together of their own wish, he said, he would hold the local administration responsible in case a situation arose where girls could not go to school in the state because they felt unsafe. “If a girl is walking alone on the road at 10 pm or at midnight, she must feel safe in Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath said.

He reiterated that his government would follow the Narendra Modi government at the Centre in its policy of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. There would be no discrimination against any person on the basis of caste, faith, religion or sex, Adityanath said, but neither would there be appeasement of anyone. “Vikas sabka hoga lekin tushtikaran kisi ka nahin hoga (We will work for the welfare of all but there would be appeasement towards none),” Adityanath said.

The CM added that he saw his new post as a “big responsibility”. “CM ka pad hamare liye keval ek pad nahin hai ki iske maadhyam se hum adhikaron ka dhauns jamane ke liye jayein (I don’t see the post as a way to exert my authority over others),” he said. “Kahin josh mein hosh khone ki sthiti nahin aani chahiye. Kisi ko bhi kanoon apne haath mein lena nahin chahiye (Don’t lose your equanimity in this enthusiasm. Nobody should take the law in their hands),” Adityanath said, adding that mischievous elements may try to disturb peace in the state and country.

Adding that he wanted to make UP “the best developed state of the country”, Adityanath said he had directed the Public Works Department to ensure that all the roads in the state were free of potholes by June 15.

The CM also announced Rs 1 lakh grant for anyone wishing to go for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and announced setting up of a Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan for pilgrims.

Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Gorakhpur, later visited the Gorakhpur Math, of which he is the chief priest. He performed puja in the main temple and visited the samadhis of his guru Avaidhyanath and other former head priests.

On Sunday, Adityanath will attend the 100th death anniversary of Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath, and later go to the BJP regional headquarters in the city to meet party leaders. He is also expected to meet local officials to take stock of the law and order and various projects.

