Won’t tolerate such incidents, culprits will be punished: Vasundhara Raje on Alwar lynching

Breaking her silence on the Alwar lynching case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Tuesday that none of the culprits would be spared and no such incident would be tolerated in the state. “Such incidents would not be tolerated in Rajasthan. Seven people have been arrested and further appropriate action will be taken on the basis of facts that will emerge after investigation,” Raje told reporters in the state assembly premises in Jaipur.

“None of the culprits will be allowed to get away,” she asserted. The lynching incident occurred in Behror town in Alwar district when Pehlu Khan and four others were attacked by a mob of cow vigilantes while they were on their way to Haryana after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan’s Ramgarh on April 1. 55-year-old Khan succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on April 3 leading to massive outrage.

The incident also led to uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday as the opposition Congress attacked the government over the law and order situation in the state. Raje was also asked about reporters about certain controversial comments made by her party MLA about Bhimrao Ambedkar. The chief minister said her party’s stand is clear about Ambedkar that he was the architect of the Constitution. She said that Ambedkar is a respectable ideal for all.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 9:52 pm