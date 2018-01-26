Won’t tolerate sniping of soldiers: India to Pakistan at flag meet

A request for the meeting had come from Pakistani Rangers. (file photo) A request for the meeting had come from Pakistani Rangers. (file photo)

India Thursday told Pakistan that it will not tolerate sniping of its soldiers and subsequent firing and shelling on its civilians along the border. The message was conveyed at a flag meeting between personnel of BSF and Pakistan Rangers on the international border In R S Pura’s Suchetgarh area. A request for the meeting had come from Pakistani Rangers.

“During the meeting, BSF strongly objected to the dastardly acts of sniping of its soldiers on January 3 and 17 from Pakistan side and then its further resorting to unprovoked firing and shelling targeting number of Indian villages, innocent civilians and their properties,’’ a BSF official said. “BSF conveyed strong protest with message that such provocating acts are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,’’ he added.

Also Read: Day-by-day account: Fire and deaths on India-Pakistan LoC, International Border

At the sector commander-level flag meeting, the BSF delegation comprised five officers led by DIG, Jammu Sector, P S Dhiman, while the Pakistani delegation had ten officers, including wing commanders, led by Sector Commander of Chenab Ranges, Sialkot Punjab, Brigadier Amjad Hussain.

Also Read: January likely to record most violations of ceasefire on the LoC since 2003

Thursday’s flag meeting was the first after both sides resorted to intense mortar shelling during the past one week. The last such meeting was held on September 29. During the period, BSF gave calibrated reply to Pakistan for its unprovoked small-arms fire and mortar shelling on the Indian side.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App