Won’t tolerate demolition of statues of Marx, Lenin: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A DAY after BJP workers and supporters brought down a statue of Lenin near Agartala, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that while CPM may be Trinamool Congress’s opponent, she would not tolerate the demolition of statues of Marx and Lenin.

Addressing a rally in Bankura district, Mamata said in a democracy, after coming to power, a ruling party cannot torture its opponents or break statues. “I will not tolerate the demolition of Lenin’s statue. CPM may be our opponent and Lenin is not my leader. But that does not mean I shall accept demolition of statues of Marx and Lenin,” she said. She said the BJP is trying to disproportionately highlight its achievement in a state that has fewer voters than Howrah — one of the smaller districts in Bengal.

Accusing BJP of enforcing a reign of terror in Tripura after coming to power, she said: “In democracy, power structures change. But that does not mean that you will torture your opposition or demolish statues after coming to power. BJP is showing its true colours.”

Speaking about TMC when it came to power in West Bengal in 2011, she said: “CPM had tortured and killed many of our party workers when it was in power. But we did not take up the path of revenge as I do not believe in taking revenge.”

