Won’t stay silent about atmosphere of intolerance in name of religion: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an event to celebrate Buddha Purnima in Kolkata on Thursday. Partha Paul

Once again training her guns at the BJP without taking the party’s name, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Bengal would not “stay silent” about the “atmosphere of intolerance prevailing across the country in the name of religion”.

“An atmosphere of intolerance is prevailing across the country in the name of religion. But India is a land of tolerance. Maharashtra, Bihar and Odisha can afford to remain silent under pressure. But Bengal will not. Delhi is free to make things difficult for us but we do not care. We only care about Maa, Mati and Manush (Mother, Land and People). We believe in the government of the people, by the people and for the people. We do not believe in the government of the dangabaj (rioters), by the dangabaj and for the dangabaj,” Mamata said at an event organised to mark Buddha Jayanti at Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

The CM also slammed BJP for “spreading violence in the name of religion” and urged people to respect all religions.

“What does religion mean? Does it teach us to build a slaughterhouse to kill people? Religion teaches us to have faith, to love, to show humanity and to eradicate divisions. It does not teach us to spread violence, to hate or to create divisions among people. It does not teach us to display arms in processions. Those who, in the name or religion, show disrespect to other religions are not true believers of religion,” she said.

