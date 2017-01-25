Won’t spare Pakistan for pushing drugs: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI File Photo)

While the ruling SAD, which released its poll manifesto Tuesday, promised a second line of defence to check cross-border drug smuggling, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Pakistan would not be spared for smuggling drugs in India, especially in Punjab. Singh on Tuesday addressed poll rallies in support of BJP candidates in Abohar, Fazilka and Ferozepur, which are close to the Indo-Pak border.

“Because of smuggled drugs coming into Punjab, many of our youngsters are becoming addicts. We will not allow this at any cost. Because of a few addicts, Congress and AAP have defamed all Punjab youths in the whole of the country,” Singh said.

Talking about the security of the country, the home minister said, “On the border, our jawans never fire first. But if a ceasefire violation happens from Pakistan’s side, our jawans will not count bullets at all. Goli ka jawaab goli hi hoga. I have given standing orders to DG BSF and other officers about the same. Now, our jawans no longer show white flag when there is a ceasefire violation from the other side of border. They give them a befitting reply.”

While addressing a rally in favour of BJP candidate Arun Narang in Abohar, Singh said, “Punjabis have contributed a lot to the armed forces. Courage and bravery are in their blood. So we value their services for the nation. They should rather be aware of all those political parties who call them addicts.”