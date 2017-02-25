Won’t share a drop of water: Sukhbir Singh Badal on SYL canal issue

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. (PTI file photo) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. (PTI file photo)

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal today said “not a single drop of water” will be shared with any of the neighbouring states. Speaking about the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple here along with his wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, he said, “Not a single drop of water will be shared with the neighbouring states.” To a question on the ‘warm relations’ between the Chautala family of Haryana and the Badal family, he said, “There is no alliance between the SAD and the Haryana-based INLD. The political alliance was broken long ago.” He also made it clear that Punjab can never afford to share even a drop of water with Haryana.

Several INLD leaders of Haryana, including Abhay Chautala, were stopped on Thursday from marching into Punjab to undertake the digging of the SYL canal and arrested for breaching prohibitory orders.

About the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) elections tomorrow, Sukhbir claimed that it will be won by the ruling SAD.

Hitting out at Amarinder Singh, he claimed, after Punjab polls, the state Congress chief is in “depression and shock” as he is going be defeated “badly”.

“The people of Punjab will never prefer Congress since the party was responsible for mass killing during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi,” Sukhbir claimed.