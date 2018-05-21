Won’t question BJP’s wisdom if it wants me out, says Shatrughan Sinha

Both Shatrughan and Yashwant Sinha also talked about their Rashtriya Manch (National Forum) and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. (Express file photo) Both Shatrughan and Yashwant Sinha also talked about their Rashtriya Manch (National Forum) and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. (Express file photo)

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha Sunday said he would not leave the party [BJP] on his own but if it wanted to show him the door, he would not object. Shatrughan Sinha and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha were in the city to address the workers of newly formed Jan Kalyan Manch, an outfit constituted by Chandigarh BJP’s Harmohan Dhawan.

Yashwant Sinha, who had quit the party last month, said, “The party [BJP] literally indulged in horse-trading post election results in Karnataka”.

Both Shatrughan and Yashwant Sinha also talked about their Rashtriya Manch (National Forum) and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. Saying that the BJP had lost its sheen and rather turned into “Modi Sarkar” these days, Shatrughan Sinha said, “I did not join the party [BJP] to leave it, or violate any limits. But, yes, if party wants to leave me [out], I would not challenge their wisdom.”

Shatrughan said, “There were elections in Bihar where there were 40 star campaigners but I was not among them. Similarly, there were elections in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi where I was not asked to participate but I never crossed boundaries. If calling spade a spade is rebellious, yes I could be called a rebel”.

The actor-turned-politician reiterated that “now the BJP was a one-man show and a two-man army. BJP has become a puppet in the hands of two persons”. Speaking about his new platform, Rashtriya Manch, Shatrughan said its aim was not political but to take politics in the right direction. “It is a movement and not a political party. It is not an anti-party movement also. Anyone anyone who is loyal to the country and who wants to save democracy can join,” he said.

Referring to the tension at the border, Yashwant Sinha added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies against Pakistan had “failed completely”. “I will have to emphasise that this is not the party that I joined in 1993. I was reading the statement of [senior BJP leader] Shanta Kumar ji that he would not contest the [2019] polls. At the same time when he [Shanta Kumar] was asked about Karnataka, he had given an example that in 1982 elections, when BJP won 129 seats and Congress got 131 seats; there were six Independent MLAs who were prepared to support BJP but Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had said no, saying that he would not indulge in horse trading. Is this [BJP] the party of Atal ji and Advani ji? It is not. And the two persons who control the party today are nowhere compared to Atal ji and Advani ji, neither in stature nor in moral standards,” said Yashwant Sinha.

