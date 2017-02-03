Won’t prejudge outcome of private bills: MEA on H1B visas

Emphasising that no executive order has been passed by the Donald Trump administration for overhauling of H1B visas so far, India Thursday said it will not “prejudge” the outcome of the three private bills raised in this regard before they go through the full Congressional process.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“No executive order has been signed so far… Three private bills have been introduced in the US House of Representatives. Such bills have been introduced in the past also and such bills have to go through the full Congressional process,” the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

“Let’s not prejudge the outcome because we have seen what has happened to the similar bills in the past also. If and when the executive order is passed, we will certainly give a reaction,” he said.

He also said India remains in dialogue with the Trump administration as well as the US Congress at the senior level over the issue. “They are fully aware of our position in this particular matter,” Swarup said.