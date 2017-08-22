Won’t lose even if Muslims don’t vote for me: Godhra MLA C K Raulji

Godhra MLA C K Raulji at his residence. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana/File) Godhra MLA C K Raulji at his residence. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana/File)

Godhra MLA C K Raulji, who was expelled from the Congress for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha polls and is all set to join the BJP this week, on Monday said that his association with the saffron party would not affect his prospect in the Assembly polls.

“I was in JD(U) first. I have won elections earlier. I have worked hard in the entire district and have a great rapport with all communities. Even if I do not get minority votes, it will not affect my chance,” said the two-term MLA from Godhra, a Muslim-dominated constituency.

On his chances of getting a ticket from the BJP in the upcoming polls, he said that has not yet discussed the issue with the party leadership. “Right now, I am joining as BJP as a party worker. What the party decides later, we will see,” he said.

State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani also said that Muslims will vote for the BJP. “Look at the results of the UP elections or our performance in the taluka, nagarpalika and panchayat elections, every person, irrespective of their caste or creed, is with the BJP. Muslims know that their development is with the BJP,” he added.

According to him, the situation in the Congress is “the doing of the lackadaisical leadership”. “I tried a lot and failed to get the senior Congress leaders to actively participate in the district events and reach out to people so that the morale of the party unit will get a boost. It is unfortunate that they never paid heed to us,” he said.

State Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki, however, said that the whoever will contest against Raulji will win in Godhra. “The people of Godhra will vote for the Congress only. All these Assembly members, who have defected from the Congress will lose,” Solanki said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App