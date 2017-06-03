Won’t let RSS, Modi impose one idea in country: Rahul Gandhi in Chennai

Related News
After wishing DMK supremo M Karunanidhi on his 94th birthday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday flayed PM Narendra Modi and RSS saying, “We will not allow RSS and Modi to impose one idea on India… we will not stand and watch their ridiculous ideas.” In a bid to cobble the opposition together ahead of Presidential polls and the subsequent 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering where he took on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for its demonetisation initiative last November saying it has wrecked the economy.
He also described Karunanidhi as the voice of Tamil Nadu, as opposed to Narendra Modi’s leadership, when he said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “When Karunanidhi ji speaks, it isn’t only he speaking, when he opens mouth it is the voice of people of Tamil Nadu that he is speaking.”
President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari and other leaders also greeted Karunanidhi on his birthday. Other leaders like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Omar Abdullah, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja were in Chennai to mark their respect for the senior most leader.
After being part of Congress-led UPA alliance for nine years, Karunanidhi quit in 2013. DMK leaders are celebrating its leader’s birthday as well as his diamond jubilee in Tamil Nadu Assembly.
- Jun 3, 2017 at 10:14 pmNDA govt is indulging in food fascim and hindi terrorism. Till now non BIMARU state people were at least 2 nd cl citizens. Now, they are third cl citizens. Rajnath Singh says hindi should be promoted. But thier kids alsways studied in english med schools. All sr officers, mlas, MPs, and ministers kids study in boarding school.NDA says eat leafy vegetables and speak only hindi. In 2018, BJP will not form govt on its own. It may get 220 seat.Reply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 10:13 pmA very well organised Event.Somany big leaders on one stage just looked like a mini Parliament.Tamilians are known around the world for their respect towards their culture and traditions.Shri Karunanidhiji,since decades has been the torch bearer for Tamilians.Congratulations to Shri Stalin on this occasion and proved the strength of Tamilians again.The words said by Shri Rahulji about Shri Karunanidhi ,Shri Stalin and the Tamilians is absolutely right.We are just common people.All those leaders on the stage are the actual persons who work for the people in their respective capacities.Shri Rahulji,has been raising desent against the policies that are anti-people taken by the govt.He has been expressing concern for the growing unemployment,fal GDP etc.Reply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 9:52 pmBunch of jokers. Senseless, opportunist PoliticiansReply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 9:49 pmHow does Amul Baby plan to do this.Reply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 10:14 pmafter taking beef vinash kale vipreet budhiReply