Won’t let Padmaavat release, says Pravin Togadia; theatre owners wary of screening movie

At a time when cinema owners in states that have seen protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat are in two minds on whether to screen the movie, despite assurances from police on security arrangements, VHP’s international working president Pravin Togadia Monday said the film will not be allowed to be released in the country.

Stating that the issue concerns all Hindus, and not just Rajputs, Togadia said members of VHP and Bajrang Dal should take to the streets to protest in a “democratic” manner. Arriving in Jaipur, Togadia told reporters at the airport, “We will not let Padmavaat release in the country. VHP and Bajrang Dal workers across the country should take to the streets to protest through democratic means… This is an issue not only concerning Rajputs but of the self-respect of all of Hindus, because women from all castes sacrificed their lives in jauhar.”

Togadia said when the Supreme Court had ordered a ban on jallikattu, the Centre brought an ordinance to make the order ineffective. “My request to the Centre is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi pass a similar ordinance against the Supreme Court’s order (staying notifications of Gujarat and Rajasthan for ban on screening) for the self-respect of Hindus,” said Togadia.

Meanwhile, Jaipur district president of Shri Rajput Karni Sena Narayan Singh Divrala said, “We have warned hall managements. Even if there are security arrangements, Karni Sena members can always buy tickets and enter the hall. We won’t be responsible for any consequences.”

Raj Bansal, director of Yash Raj Jai Pictures, a leading film distributor in Rajasthan, said, “Cinema screens in Rajasthan are not very keen to showcase Padmaavat in the wake of the controversy.” In Gujarat, which has witnessed arson in protest, most cinema owners remain undecided on screening the film.Manu Patel, president of Ahmedabad Multiplex Association, said, “We are not screening the movie till we are sure there will be no violence.” Rashmikant Bhalodia, president of Gujarat’s single screen association in Rajkot, said they won’t stop anyone from screening. “As far as I am concerned, I am not going to screen it.”

In Madhya Pradesh too, cinema owners are weighing the risks of screening Padmaavat. Owner of Rangmahal in Bhopal, Guljar Singh, said exhibitors from Bhopal and nearby cities are meeting on Tuesday on the matter. “Even after the Supreme Court order, protesters vandalised property in Gujarat. How can we take a risk?”.

Owners of theatres in Gwalior expressed similar concerns. Kailash’s Dineshchandra Agarwal said, “All it takes is one angry protester with a stone. Why should we risk the safety of our patrons?”

In Jharkhand, tension has gripped cinema owners after protesters tore a poster of Padmaavat at Sujata Cinema in Ranchi. “The act was a warning. If they screen the movie, we will hold demonstrations,” said state general secretary of All India Kshatriya Mahasabha Nandkishore Singh Chandel.

Nitin Datar, the Mumbai-based head of Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India, said they have issued a letter to all members asking them to independently decide whether they will screen Padmaavat.

In Haryana, police have identified five members of the Rajput community for their alleged involvement in

vandalising Kessal Mall in Kurukshetra on Sunday to protest against Padmaavat. About 20 youths carrying swords and sticks had broken glass panes of shops.

(Inputs from Mumbai, Ranchi, Chandigarh)

