Won’t let Centre pass FRDI Bill in Parliament: Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee at the rally in Kolkata on Friday.

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said his party won’t let the BJP government at the Centre pass the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill in the Parliament. If the Bill was passed, the people of the country would lose their lifelong savings, he claimed. Leading a rally against the proposed Bill in south Kolkata, Abhishek claimed there was no difference between chit fund company owner Sudipta Sen and BJP leaders. Sen, an accused in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, is currently in jail.

“Earlier, we had protested against demonetisation and GST rollout. This time, we will oppose the FRDI Bill. We will not let Centre pass this Bill and let them rob the hard-earned money of the people,” Abhishek told party workers. The FRDI Bill proposes to create a framework for overseeing financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial services companies and stock exchanges in case of insolvency.

“What will happen if this Bill is passed? You will lose your lifelong savings, which you had deposited in your bank accounts. You might have Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,00,000 as savings in your bank accounts or you might keep the amount as fixed deposits. The Modi government is bringing a Bill through which banks will take away your money without your permission. You will not get to know about it,” Abhishek told the gathering.

“We believe there is no difference between chit fund owner Sudipta Sen and BJP leaders. Those who had deposited money in chit fund companies had lost their lifelong savings. Now, the banks will do the same like chit fund companies. If Sudipta Sen can be arrested, then why action will not be taken against the Prime Minister and his Cabinet?” he asked.

Describing BJP as the ‘Bharatiya Janjal (garbage) Party’, the Diamond Harbour MP said that BJP will lose the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “The Gujarat Assembly election results have shown that the BJP has performed poorly in the state. It registered its worst performance in Gujarat in the last 22 years… This means that the party will lose the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

The rally that started from the Jadavpur bus stand, concluded at the Hazra crossing. Last week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, requesting for an immediate withdrawal of the FRDI Bill to save people from “financial ruin”. The Bill will completely shatter the age-old faith and the trust reposed by the people in the banking system of the country, she had written.

