Won’t let CBFC chief Joshi enter Rajasthan, says Rajput outfit

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi. (File) CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi. (File)

Opposing the upcoming release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat, Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, a Rajput outfit, said on Friday that Central Board of Film Certification chief Prasoon Joshi will not be allowed to enter Rajasthan. Joshi is scheduled to participate in a session, “Main aur Woh: Conversations with Myself” at the Jaipur Literature Festival on January 28.

“We will vehemently oppose his visit to Rajasthan. I have informed my teams in others states to oppose him wherever he goes. They (people like Joshi) flatter the government and take ripe posts and then force decisions on everyone as per their whims,” Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi told The Indian Express on Friday.

“Be it anyone of any stature, we will continue our protest. He is the one who has restarted it all. All of this has been managed at the behest of the underworld. Bollywood has had relations with the underworld in the past too.”

