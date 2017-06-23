Won’t hesitate to to ignore villages which don’t vote for us: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu tells party leaders

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Scolding some party leaders for their inability to consolidate the Telugu Desam Party’s position in some villages in Nandyala Assembly constituency in Kurnool district where the YSR Congress party is popular, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told them Thursday to ask the people why they won’t support or vote for TDP when they were enjoying all the benefits extended by his government.

By-poll is due in Nandyala Assembly after sitting MLA Bhuma Nagireddy expired on March 12, and TDP is trying hard to win the seat. Nagireddy had won on YSRCP ticket in 2014 but defected to TDP along with his daughter B Akhila Priya who has been recently made a minister in the TDP Government. Facing stiff competition from YSRCP, Naidu is making all efforts to win the seat and is pulling party leaders for not being able to make dent in the YSRCP’s bastion. Naidu vented out on local TDP leaders who were unable to make inroads in the constituency.

“Tell them not to use the good roads that my government has built and ask them not to accept the pensions that we are giving if they do not want to vote for TDP. They want to enjoy all the benefits extended by the TDP Government but don’t support it? Ask them why? It is your responsibility to educate the people about all the schemes and benefits we are providing and ensuring that people are with us and vote for us. If people don’t like TDP or the TDP Government then tell them not to use the roads or take pensions,’’ Naidu told party leaders at a private function at Nandyala in Kurnool.

“While taking all the benefits if they still do not want to vote for us, ask them why. I wont hesitate to ignore the villages which don’t vote for us,’’ Naidu told the local party leaders.

“We have waived crop loans of all farmers up to Rs 1.50 lakhs, and increased pensions for senior citizens and disabled from Rs 200 per month to Rs 1,000, and extending all kinds of benefits to the socially and economically backward classes. When we are doing everything why are some people not supporting us, I want to know that,’’ Naidu said.

“Why are some people still after the money distributed by some corrupt political leaders? Why are they after the Rs 500 or Rs 1000 notes that it thrown at them? Will it change their lives? I can also give Rs 5,000 per vote but I do not want to indulge in such politics,” Naidu said.

