Won’t ever join politics, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s son

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File photo Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File photo

Unlike sons and daughters of other politicians in the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s only son, Nishant Kumar, says he has no interest in politics and he will never take the plunge. “I have no interest in politics and I will not join politics. I will lead a spiritual life rather than pursuing political career,” Nishant said interacting with the media at a family function here on Saturday.

Nishant said that he has already informed his father about his “no to politics”. He takes pride in the fact that his father has been working hard to develop Bihar. “My father is a hard working with a vision of development.” Nishant also feels that Nitish Kumar has all the qualities and capability to don the mantle of Prime Minister of the country.

“My father has been given chance and opportunity by the people to serve as the Chief Minister of Bihar thrice. If people of the country give him a chance to become the Prime Minister, he may become the PM as well,” he said. Like his father, Nishant is also an engineer. He is soft-spoken and suave.

Interestingly, three children including two sons and one daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, who is an ally in the ruling grand alliance in the state, are in active politics. Lalu’s younger son Tejaswi Yadav is Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister, elder son Tej Pratap is Bihar Health Minister, while his elder daughter Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP from the RJD.

Lalu’s wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi is also an RJD legislator. Similarly, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan’s only son Chirag Paswan is an elected MP.