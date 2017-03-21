Won’t campaign in areas dominated by a particular caste: Uma Bharati

Uma Bharati with Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Monday. PTI Uma Bharati with Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Monday. PTI

Union Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharati on Monday said she will not campaign for the Assembly elections if she is sent to areas dominated by a particular caste.

“I am a sanyasi and represent all people, but I am sent to campaign only in areas dominated by a particular caste. I won’t let that happen this time,’’ she said at a rally organised in Bhopal on the occasion of Balidan Day, observed in memory of Rani Avantibai. “Rani Avantibai was born into the Lodhi caste and sacrificed herself for the country’s Independence. From next year, invite people belonging to all castes,’’ she told the organisers of the rally. “I hold an important position in the Union ministry because (PM Narendra) Modiji and (BJP chief) Amit Shah respect her,’’ she added.

Crediting the PM for the BJP’s thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, she said that he is probably the only leader in the world whose credibility and popularity has increased so much in three years (after becoming PM). State BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan said that before commenting on the issue, he would speak to Bharati and understand the context in which she made the statement about restricting her campaign.

Before addressing the rally, Bharati and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered tributes to Rani Avantibai’s statue in Bhopal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now