Won’t be surprised if BJP, Nitish join hands again, says Ram Kripal

MP from Pataliputra Ram Kripal Yadav, who was at one time a Lalu Prasad loyalist, on Friday said it would be no surprise to him if Nitish Kumar and the BJP came together in the near future. A day before election results of five states are to be declared, Ram Kripal said Lalu Prasad and his party seemed to be in a tearing hurry to install the leader’s son Tejashwi as chief minister.

Ram Kripal told The Indian Express: “Nitish Kumar and the BJP have shared a great chemistry for 17 years. There would be no surprise if we come together again as politics is called a game of all kinds of possibilities. Who had imagined Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad could come together? If that can happen, anything can happen.”

The BJP MP said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s posters were missing from a road construction department event at Hajipur that was presided over by Deputy CM Tejashwi, who is also the minister in charge of the road construction department.

Asked if the BJP has received such vibes from the Nitish camp, Ram Kripal said even though they had not got any feelers, the JD(U)’s “worsening relationship with the RJD can get Nitish closer to BJP sooner than later”. “Lalu Prasad looks to be in a tearing hurry to see his son as CM. A section of RJD leaders has started a chorus for Tejashwi. The Chief Minister’s Nischay Yatra events did not have deputy CM Tejashwi’s posters. Tejashwi’s function too did not have Nitish’s posters. There has been so much distrust, leaving anyone to work out possible options for Nitish Kumar,” the MP said.

He said when Nitish had been with the NDA, there were always combined posters of Nitish and Sushil Kumar Modi for any government event. Ram Kripal was once a trusted lieutenant of Lalu Prasad but had crossed over to the BJP after being denied a ticket for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. As the BJP nominee, Ram Kripal defeated Lalu Prasad’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti from Pataliputra.

Yadav said Nitish Kumar’s politics would have more clarity after the UP election results. “The RJD has served one message loud and clear to Nitish. That he is not going to be the CM candidate for the 2020 polls. Having worked with Lalu Prasad for many years, I know his mind. His hands are tied only because the RJD and the Congress do not have the numbers to form a government. Both Nitish and Lalu have been playing the chess of politics with each other,” he said.