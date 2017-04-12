Won’t be deterred by arrests: VHP to Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is accused of arresting activists of Sangh Parivar who took part in Ram Navami rallies. (File Photo) Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is accused of arresting activists of Sangh Parivar who took part in Ram Navami rallies. (File Photo)

ACCUSING the Trinamool Congress government of “dividing Hindu society and promoting fundamentalism”, the VHP on Tuesday warned the West Bengal government that the “more it tries to put Sangh Parivar activists behind bars, the more they will grow in numbers”.

Training his guns on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, VHP international joint general secretary Surendra Jain slammed the state government for arresting activists of Sangh Parivar who took part in Ram Navami rallies. “The more you arrest our activists and lodge cases against them, the more they will grow in numbers. We are giving you warning that if you do not mend your ways, the people of the state will not accept you for long,” he told mediapersons.

The VHP leader was in Kolkata to attend a religious meet, which was organised to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti.

He added: “The government turns a blind eye when minors carry arms in Muharram processions. But when similar exercise in followed during Ram Navami, action is taken against us. Why does the government stay silent on such occasions?”

Clash with cops in Suri

Hanuman Jayanti celebrations took an ugly turn in Suri in Birbhum district with supporters of Hindu Jagran Manch — a group affiliated to the VHP — allegedly clashing with the police.

Sources said the Manch members took out a rally, which was denied permission, leading to the clash with the police.

