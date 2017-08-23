Won’t attend meets if Sukhu present, says Virbhadra

CM Virbhadra said he had decided not to attend any more public or workers’ meetings in which Sukhu would be present. CM Virbhadra said he had decided not to attend any more public or workers’ meetings in which Sukhu would be present.

After attending a joint meeting with PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu during AICC general-secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde’s four-day visit to Kangra, Mandi and Kullu, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has said he had chosen to go “ekla” (alone) in future.

During a Congress Legislature Party meeting on Monday ahead of the Assembly’s monsoon session, the CM said he had decided not to attend any more public or workers’ meetings in which Sukhu would be present.

During most of the Congress workers’ meetings attended by the CM and PCC president, the rift within the party had come out in the open, leaving little scope for meaningful deliberation on poll strategy and unity in the party ranks.

“I have decided: Ekla Chalo Re,” he told MLAs, raising grievances over how he was treated by some party leaders, including Transport Minister G S Bali, who had hosted a meeting in his constituency and coined the slogan of ‘raja to runk’ against him.

