Won’t allow projects in Konkan: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asserted that his party would not allow the west coast oil refinery and Jaitapur nuclear power plant to come up in Konkan region against the wishes of the local residents.

Addressing a public rally at Rajapur in Ratnagiri district in Konkan, Thackeray also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to relocate the projects to Gujarat or Vidarbha.

Shiv Sena Industry Minister Subash Desai, who was present at the rally, announced that he was set to revoke the land acquisition notification, issued last year, to stop the process to acquire 16,000 acres for the country’s biggest greenfield oil refinery in Konkan.

In Mumbai, Fadnavis was quick to respond. “Subash Desai has expressed his personal view. It is not a decision of the government. The government will take a decision keeping in mind the larger welfare of the people of Konkan and Maharashtra.”

