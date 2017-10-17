Won’t allow NDA, AIADMK to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin

DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo) DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo)

ACCUSING THE Tamil Nadu government of “surrendering” the state’s interests before the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, DMK working president M K Stalin on Monday said the opposition party will not allow the Central and state governments to “impose Hindi” in government schools in Tamil Nadu from the next academic year.

Stalin was reacting to media reports. The Tamil Nadu government has not issued any official communication on the issue yet.

“The Centre is trying to impose Hindi and Sanskrit by replacing Tamil,” Stalin said in a statement.

