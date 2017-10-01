Won’t allow any brick to be laid for bullet train, says Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray at a press conference at his residence in Dadar on Saturday. Prashant Nadkar MNS chief Raj Thackeray at a press conference at his residence in Dadar on Saturday. Prashant Nadkar

Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, who had in the past praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his developmental politics, on Saturday launched an attack against Modi and took on Modi’s pet project, the bullet train, saying, “We will not allow even a brick to be laid for the bullet train in Mumbai unless all issues related to local trains of Mumbaikars are resolved.” He also described the PM as a “liar”.

Raj also raked up the sons of the soil plank by blaming the uncontrolled influx of immigrants for burdening the infrastructure in the city. “

“I will not allow even a brick to be laid for the bullet train project. If he (PM) wants, let him take the entire project and construct it in Gujarat.” The MNS will take to the streets and oppose the bullet train vehemently, he said.

Describing Modi as a “liar”, Raj said, “The prime minister is boasting how bullet train would help Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Such promises are futile when the basic railway infrastructure is in shambles.”

The MNS leader said, “The government will have to give top priority to local suburban railways. The problems of commuters will have to be resolved. We will not allow any work on the bullet train unless all issues related to local trains of Mumbaikars are resolved.”

Relating the stampede to the migrant issue, he said, “It would not be surprising if such stampedes reoccur. The city is being overburdened with the influx of migrants pouring from across all other states.”

The MNS has planned a protest march on October 5 at the Railway headquarters at Churchgate.

