Women’s participation critical business issue: Ivanka Trump at GES

Ivanka Trump (second from right) with Dell’s Chief Customer Officer Karen Quintos, Cherie Blair, founder of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao and ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit Wednesday. (AP Photo) Ivanka Trump (second from right) with Dell’s Chief Customer Officer Karen Quintos, Cherie Blair, founder of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao and ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit Wednesday. (AP Photo)

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump and also his advisor, on Wednesday stressed at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit that more participation of women in businesses is a critical issue, not just a women’s issue.

“One thing I would like to throw out there is that these aren’t women’s issues. We are half the population, so we need to start thinking about them as critical issues. Having equal gender representation is a financial positive to businesses today, besides being a social responsibility. Women need access to capital. Diversity aids business and businesses should take the responsibility of balancing the gender gap in the labour force. Technology offers tremendous opportunity to women and women entrepreneurs. Men need to acknowledge that women face obstacles and should do their part in easing the situation. Workforce culture needs a fundamental change since the traditional concept of single parent provider at homes is long gone,” Ivanka said.

The second day of Global Entrepreneurship Summit also belonged to stars such as sportspersons Sania Mirza and Mithali Raj, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, badminton coach P Gopichand and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Also read | Bomb hoax before PM Narendra Modi, Ivanka Trump dine at Taj Falaknuma Palace

ICICI’s MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and Cherie Blair, the founder of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women and wife of former British PM Tony Blair, spoke at the session titled Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training and moderated by Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao. Blair said women need confidence, capabilities and access to capital, and that men must understand that women are their equals.

Kochhar said: “There is no other country in the world other than India where 40 per cent of the banking sector is headed by women. India is witnessing a demographic shift in the workforce.”

Chhillar said, “Men and women have to be treated equally, and men have to realise that,” she said. Both Sania Mirza and Mithali Raj said that sports should become a part of the country’s culture and women should be encouraged more.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App