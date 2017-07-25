Women’s induction in Army based on need, combat effectiveness: Government

The induction of women into the Army is based on organisational requirement, fighting efficiency and combat effectiveness, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said in the Rajya Sabha today. Replying to a question on whether the government has decided to allow women to take up combat roles, he did not give a direct reply but said it is endevour of the defence ministry to bring gender parity in the Army.

“The induction of women is based on the organisational requirement, fighting efficiency, combat effectiveness and functionality of the army,” he said. Last month, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat had said the Army was considering to recruit women for positions in military police.

Currently, women are allowed in a number of select areas including in medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings of the Army but combat roles are off limits for them due to operational concerns and logistical issues.

