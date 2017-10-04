Women’s health scheme ‘Sanitease’ launched

The project is being carried out in association with the Nehru Kendra Sanghatana and Aquakraft Projects Pvt. (Photo for representational purpose) The project is being carried out in association with the Nehru Kendra Sanghatana and Aquakraft Projects Pvt. (Photo for representational purpose)

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has launched ‘Sanitease’ under its social development activity, Swachhagraha, to promote women’s health and hygiene, especially in rural areas.

The objective of ‘Sanitease’ is to create awareness and provide logistics for women specially in the rural parts of the state. The state and the Centre have decided to initiate the process at urban and rural schools.

The project is being carried out in association with the Nehru Kendra Sanghatana and Aquakraft Projects Pvt.

Under the project ‘Sanitease’, Swachhagraha would reach out to both urban and rural schools at the secondary level and compile the data on female students and sanitary napkins required per month. After the demand is known and validated, the same would be posted in a digital platform for pre-qualified donors across individuals, corporates and Indian diaspora to raise funds for the same, said a source.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App