Women’s entry to Sabrimala: Will not break with tradition, says TDB

In the backdrop of woman activist Trupti Desai’s plan to enter the famous hill shrine of Lord Ayappa at Sabarimala, Travancore Devaswom Board on Friday said it would not break with tradition and customs in allowing entry of women in the age group of 10-50 into the shrine. “Nobody will be allowed to break the custom and tradition of the temple,” Prayar Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the hill shrine, told reporters.

He was replying to a question on woman activist Trupti Desai’s plans to enter Sabarimala with a group of about 100 women as part of their campaign to enable women of all age groups have darshan at the shrine. There are restrictions in the entry of women between 10-50 years of age in the temple.

Gopalakrishnan also said he fully agreed with Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s statement that Trupti Desai would not be allowed to enter the temple.