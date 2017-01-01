Women’s entry in Sabarimala: Nair Society wants customs of temple to be followed

Sabarimala temple (File photo) Sabarimala temple (File photo)

Nair Service Society (NSS), a body of Kerala’s influential Nair community, today came out against the CPI(M)-led LDF government’s stand favouring entry of women of all age groups in the famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, saying its customs and traditions have to be followed. “It is a matter of great concern for devotees of Lord Ayyappa,” the association said in a resolution passed during it’s annual conference at its headquarters in Changanacherry near here. Nair Service Society referred to the state government’s stand in the Supreme Court in November last favouring entry of women in the hill shrine in a case filed by Young Lawyers’ Association questioning the ban on menstruating women.

The resolution hailed the steps taken by the Travancore Devaswom Board, which administers the temple, to convince the court about the customs and traditions of the temple.

Noting that the restriction on women’s entry was part of the customs and traditions of the shrine and it should be continued, the society urged the state government to take steps to protect the customs and traditions of the temple.

The resolution, a copy of which was released to the media, also noted that the rituals of the temple and the presiding deity Lord Ayyappa, considered to be “perennial celibate” (Naishtika Brahmachari), have been practised for hundreds of years.

Certain customs and traditions, including restriction imposed on women between the age of 10 and 50 years from trekking the holy hills and worshipping at the temple, have to be followed while visiting the shrine, it said.

Considering these aspects, it was the responsibility of the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board to convince the Supreme Court about the customs and traditions of the temple in the case, it added.