Women’s Day special: From across centuries, sagas of 26 women who lived, breathed and died for science

In a bid to salute women’s contribution to the field of science over centuries, city-based senior physicist Sulabha Kulkarni has penned a book in Marathi, in which she narrates the struggles and success stories of 26 women scientists from across the globe. Titled ‘Jiddi.. the life and struggles of women scientists’, it is Kulkarni’s sixth book. The last five books by Kulkarni, a researcher specialising in nanotechnology, were about physics. Jiddi features the achievements of extraordinary women scientists, including five from India, who strove to pursue a career in science, fighting the many hurdles before them. It is scheduled to be published by Sahyadri Prakashan on March 11.

The book covers a vast range of researchers from the fields of astronomy, chemistry, medicine, biology, geology, math, physics and statistics.

Among the women researchers featured in Jiddi are Hypatia, an Egyptian astronomer from 350 AD, who was killed over her scientific findings, and Ada Lovelace, the world’s first scientist-cum-mathematician from 18th century United Kingdom.

It also tells the story of Mary Corinna Putnam Jacobi, who fought for the entry of women students to top universities like Harvard, and of Europe’s first woman professor, Sofia Kovalevskaya from Russia, who parted ways with her geologist husband to pursue her love for Mathematics.

For Kulkarni, the first inspiration for Jiddi was an English book on women scientists, which caught her attention during a visit to Cape Town.

But it was during a period of illness, when she was on bed rest for six months, and away from day-to-day research activities, that she started to read up and research about women scientists from across the world.

“Initially, I had plans to translate the book I had seen in South Africa during a conference of women scientists… Later, I started reading about women scientists, and some of them were indeed stories of inspiration,” Kulkarni told The Indian Express.

Jiddi also highlights the iconic sagas of three Indian women doctors in the late 19th century – Kadambini Ganguly, Rakhmabai Raut and Anandibai Joshi — who faced their share of ordeals in a male-dominated society.

Born in 1861, Ganguly is credited as the first woman graduate and practitioner of medicine in India. Around the same time, Raut and Joshi were also fighting their individual battles to become doctors, in Maharashtra.

“Raut even had to fight a case in order to practice medicine… she went against the will of her husband, in the Bombay High Court, sometime in the mid-1880s. After winning the case, she completed her studies in England and later worked for the improvement of women’s health in the villages of Gujarat,” said Kulkarni.

The book also covers the illustrious life of Iranian mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani, who died last year. “The message emerging from their lives is that women are equally inquisitive and should be encouraged to pursue science,” said the author.

“The common thread that unites them is their strong will to pursue science, take on societal opposition and even sacrifice their lives for the love of science,” added Kulkarni.

On the increasing participation by women in scientific fields, Kulkarni recalled a time when only a handful of women pursued science after graduation. “In the 1970s, at many project discussions and meetings in Indian institutes, I used to be the only woman scientist. Even during my post-doctoral studies in Germany, I was among the four women out of 200 students. Today, the situation is much better.”

