Women undergoing institutional delivery to get Rs 6,000 aid: PM Modi

Modi said the scheme will help reduce maternal mortality rate in “a big way”, besides ensuring better nutrition before and after the delivery, improving the health of mother and the child. PTI Photo by Santosh Hirlekar Modi said the scheme will help reduce maternal mortality rate in “a big way”, besides ensuring better nutrition before and after the delivery, improving the health of mother and the child. PTI Photo by Santosh Hirlekar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that women who undergo institutional delivery and vaccinate their children would get an assistance of Rs 6,000, a move aimed to improve maternal mortality rate and health of the mother and the child. In a televised address to the nation on the new year eve, he said the financial assistance will also ensure nutrition for the mother before and after the delivery.

“We are introducing a nation-wide scheme for financial assistance to pregnant women. Rs 6,000 will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of pregnant women who undergo institutional delivery and vaccinate their children,” he said. Modi said the scheme will help reduce maternal mortality rate in “a big way”, besides ensuring better nutrition before and after the delivery, improving the health of mother and the child.

He said so far pregnant women in 53 districts were getting an assistance of Rs 4,000 under the pilot project.