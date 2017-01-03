Women ‘straying away’ from Indian culture reason for Bengaluru mass molestation, says Abu Azmi

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

Samajwadi Party Mumbai unit chief Abu Azmi courted controversy on Tuesday as he suggested that the reason behind ‘mass molestation’ of women in Bengaluru during new year’s eve celebrations was because of them ‘straying away’ from Indian culture.

“In these modern times, the more women are naked, the more fashionable, modern and educated they are considered. And this is increasing in the country. This is a blot on our culture,” NDTV quoted him as saying.

WATCH VIDEO | Bengaluru Mass Molestation: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi Says Women Should Not Step Out At Night

Thousands of revelers assembled at Bengaluru’s MG Road for new year celebrations. Taking advantage of this, miscreants groped and molested women as they ran for their safety. Around 1,500 policemen and women were also posted to ensure robust security arrangements but the crowd that grew in several thousands became hard to control for the police.

Speaking to news agency ANI later, Azmi said, “In this modern age, the lesser clothes a woman is wearing, more modern she is considered. If my sister or daughter is roaming around on December 31 with random men who aren’t their husband or brother, I don’t think that’s right.”

Further admitting that he was expecting to receive flak for the comments he said, “If there’s petrol near fire, it will burn. If there is sugar, ants will come. A lot of people will be angry with me for saying this, but that’s alright because this is the truth.”