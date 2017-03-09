Women should create opportunities: Anandiben Patel

Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel. Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel.

Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel inaugurated the first mentoring session of the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Gujarat Council, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. It was titled “Beyond Pink” The Power of SHE (Soaring Heights of Empowerment).

Addressing the gathering, Patel said, “I brought in 33% reservation in the police forces for women and now you can see women with batons on the streets of Ahmedabad and thousand of women have enrolled as police personnel. A lot of policemen told me that more women in the police force has brought in a new discipline and improved the atmosphere in these stations …Also one must recall what did Narendrabhai (Modi) do? He decided and ensured that women from the armed forces were leading from the front during the 15th August and 26th January parades in Delhi. And women readily took up the challenge and showed leadership skills. So, women are capable of anything. They only need to get the platform. Women should ensure to pick up every opportunity that comes their way and even create opportunities for themselves to move forth. Women should not wait for opportunities anymore as it is such an old idea, but should learn to create and seize them.”

Patel also made special mention of the women guards working at Gir National Park, the abode of the Asiatic lions in Gujarat and lauded their bravery.