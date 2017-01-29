Women seeks DCW help to claim father’s property in Japan

Delhi Commi-ssion for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal Delhi Commi-ssion for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal

An elderly woman has approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) seeking its help to claim the ownership of her father’s property in Japan.

The women panel has subsequently written to Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and Delhi government’s Principal Secretary SN Sahai in this regard.

“Tej Kaur (83) has told us her father who moved to Japan in 1935 left behind properties and assets in the country after his sudden death in 1949. Her mother and brother then made multiple efforts and had several communications with the Ministry of External Affairs regarding access to their father’s assets. However, their efforts seem to have yielded no results,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in a letter.

“After the death of her brother and mother in 2002, the files containing these documents came under her possession and she has persistently sought help of different authorities. In 2009, she was able to establish contact with the Indian Embassy in Tokyo which wrote back to her stating they were making efforts to trace the properties of her father,” she said.

Maliwal has sought a factual report from the Foreign Secretary on the case within 15 days and requested the Principal Secretary to meet the complainant.