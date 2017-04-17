Women protest against liquor shop in Muzaffarnagar village

A group of women staged a dharna and blocked road traffic in Bopada in Muzaffarnagar protesting against the shifting of a liquor shop from near a highway to their village. The protest took place on Sunday and traffic movement on the Mansurpur-Shahpur road was affected for several hours, an official said.

The liquor shop was shifted to the village following the Supreme Court’s order shutting liquor outlets and bars within 500 metres of national and state highways to tackle the problem of drunken driving. The official said that security has been tightened in the area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now