Women panel seeks probe into Sonipat ashram

Days after a Delhi High Court-appointed committee raided the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya in Rohini and found women and girls confined in “animal-like” conditions, Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) has asked the state police to probe the functioning of an ashram in Sonipat, believed to be linked to the Delhi ashram.

On Monday, HSCW chief Partibha Suman told The Indian Express, “The Sonipat ashram also belongs to Virender Dev Dixit, and like the Delhi ashram, it is also called the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya. We have shared all details of the raid to the Sonipat Superintendent of Police, and have asked him to probe into it. We have given the police at least three-four days to do a verification of the ashram and inform the commission about it. We will take the next action after receiving the probe report. The way in which the ashram has been covered from all sides, it doesn’t appear everything is right there.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App