Gujarat: Women MLAs get Rs 1 cr additional grant from govt

Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel. (Express Archive) Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel. (Express Archive)

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, the Gujarat government announced additional Rs 1 crore grant for all 15 women MLAs in Gujarat to carry out developmental work in their respective constituencies. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel made the announcement while taking part in a discussion on the women’s day in the Assembly, even as the House celebrated the day in a unique style. Proceedings of the House were conducted by women officials of the Assembly and BJP MLA from Kutch Nima Acharya was appointed protem speaker. All the BJP woman MLAs were in pink clothing as well as several male MLAs and ministers.

Acharaya, CM Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel, Leader of the Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela and several other MLAs delivered a speech on the subject of women’s day. CM Rupani said that Indian culture has always given a revered place to women and the BJP-ruled Gujarat government has always given importance to women by implementing various women-oriented schemes and policies.

In his speech, Nitin Patel said that on Tuesday some women MLAs asked him about the gift on women’s day. “So, I am announcing that all women MLAs of Gujarat will get additional Rs 1 crore grant to develop their constituencies,” he said. Vaghela advocated the need to have respect for women from within and to have a system which empowers women to come up on their own.