Women hosts on platform earned over $10 billion: Airbnb

Airbnb today said women hosts globally have earned over USD 10 billion (about Rs 66,654 crore) through its platform since the home-share booking website was founded in 2008. Women hosts represent 55 per cent of Airbnb’s host community. While it did not disclose the total number of hosts on its platform, Airbnb said over one million women worldwide have signed up to become Airbnb hosts.

“Women hosts are earning significant income around the world. In 2016, more than 200,000 women hosts worldwide each earned at least USD 5,000 (or the equivalent in their home currency) from hosting on Airbnb,” it said in a report.

The platform, which has about 3 million listings globally, is witnessing strong growth in the Indian market (20,000 listings) as well.

The report found 13 per cent of women hosts in India saying they use their Airbnb income to support a new business.

Over half of hosts across the global Airbnb community said they used their hosting income to help afford their home.

“About 54 per cent Indian women hosts report using their Airbnb income to afford their home by household composition. About 33 per cent Indian women hosts report using their Airbnb income to make ends meet,” the report said.

The San Francisco-based startup, which is valued at over USD 30 billion, has partnered with a number of organisations to bring more women on its platform and empower them.

These include organisations like the Global Fund for Women, Vital Voices, and the Self-Employed Women’s Association of India (SEWA).