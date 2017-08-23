Women hail Supreme Court verdict on ‘triple talaq’

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

Several women on Wednesday celebrated the Supreme Court ruling striking down the practice of ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims at the Telangana BJP office at Hyderabad. They congratulated state BJP president K Laxman by offering sweets and flower bouquets, the BJP said in a release. A victim of ‘triple talaq’ said “Her marriage would have been saved and her one year daughter’s life secured had the verdict come three months ago,” the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxman said the verdict is not a victory or defeat of anyone but it is the Constitutional rights of the women that were upheld.

In a path-breaking verdict, the apex court on Tuesday banned the 1,400-year-old practice of instant ‘triple talaq’ among Sunni Muslims and set it aside on several grounds including that it was against the basic tenets of the Holy Quran and violated the Islamic law Shariat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App