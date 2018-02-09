Women groups meet law minister, seek standing committee for triple talaq bill

Women’s organisations on Thursday met Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Women’s organisations on Thursday met Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Protesting against the “hastily drafted” triple talaq bill, women’s organisations on Thursday met Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and demanded that the bill be referred to a Standing Committee for wider consultations.

The organisations which met the law minister said that the bill, cognizable and non bailable in nature, allows anyone to file a complaint against the husband, unlike the bigamy laws where only the wife can be the complainant.

A delegation, representing the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and several independent activists, presented its memorandum to Prasad stating that Bill of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2017, is unnecessary since the Supreme Court has already declared talaq-e-biddat (triple talaq) invalid in the Shayara Bano case.

