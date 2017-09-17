Women fully capable of bringing about social changes: Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan (File) Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan (File)

Women are strong, competent and fully capable of bringing about political, social, financial and spiritual changes in the country, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said on Sunday. Noting that important portfolios of Defence and External Affairs of the country are “handled” by women, Mahajan said, “It shows that given an opportunity, women are capable of shouldering as well as discharging the responsibilities of an important office effectively.”

The Speaker said this in her inaugural speech at the Annual Conclave of the ‘Mathru Samithi of Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samithi’ in Kochi. Describing the women elected to Parliament and state Assemblies “empowered and capable”, she said they should set an example to their community and pave the way for making other women empowered.

A similar call was given to women leaders who attended the National Conference of Women Legislators organised by her last year, the speaker said. Not only that, women legislators should also provide education, training and guidance to other women and make them pragmatic, accomplished, efficient and capable by enhancing their skills to ensure the well-being of society, she said.

“The strong presence of women in financial, political, social and spiritual fields bears testimony to the progress that has taken place so far,” Mahajan said. The speaker hailed the role being played by the Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samithi (KKSS) which has been striving to restore temples and promote the culture of the temple based way of life in the state.

She said the social, religious and spiritual well-being of humanity was possible only through the responsiveness, awareness and harnessing of women power. “From running a household to caring for all, women do it all and they also have a vision. Women are getting plenty of opportunities in the present social structure to show their abilities due to which their brilliance is being recognised in all walks of life,” she said, adding that women were highly determined.

The speaker said the civilisation and culture of Kerala has evolved around ancient and majestic temples which were the hub of activities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App