Women don’t need to change their names on passports: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that there was no need now for a woman to change her name on passport after marriage or divorce. “Now, it will not be necessary for a woman to give the certificate of her marriage or divorce. It will be up to her to have either the name of her father or mother on the passport,” Modi told a gathering of the women’s wing of Indian Merchants Chamber over a video link.

Modi spelled out a slew of schemes and measures taken for women empowerment. He said that the government has decided to accord women first right to all schemes. Modi said that his government’s priority was to register homes constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the names of women as their names are seldom found in property registrations. He added that the government has so far been able to save two crore women from the harmful effects of chulhas (earthen stoves lit with wood or cow dung cakes) by giving them free gas under the Ujjwala scheme.

