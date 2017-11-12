Women can mop floors to stay fit: Rajasthan govt magazine

It states that playing with young children daily for some time is also good for health (Representational Photo) It states that playing with young children daily for some time is also good for health (Representational Photo)

The Rajasthan government has suggested that women can stay fit through domestic chores such as sweeping and mopping floors, grinding ‘chakki’, churning curd and filling buckets at home. The advice has been given in the Secondary Education Department’s monthly magazine Shivira, which is mainly intended for teachers. It states that playing with young children daily for some time is also good for health, as is laughing freely for 10-15 minutes, among a total of 14 suggestions under “swastha rehne k saral upay” (easy tips to stay healthy). The 52-page magazine also suggests that meals should be simple and consumed while considering them to be ‘prasad’.

Director of Secondary Education Department, Nathmal Didel, who is also Chief Editor of the magazine, said, “If you read it carefully, they are only suggestions. And as the head of the department, I would say that they are good exercises.”

Didel said the activities suggested in the magazine are an effective means of physical exercise “especially in rural areas; my mother, to this day, churns (curd)”. He, however, said that in this day and age, no jobs are defined for men and women. “There are many men who sweep and mop the floor themselves. I don’t think women are lagging behind men in any manner, they are equally competent. The intention of the department was never to undermine women,” Didel said.

The magazine is mainly intended for teachers as it contains monthly developments at the department but anyone can purchase it for Rs 15, he said.

People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) state president Kavita Srivastava said, “The magazine is an ongoing training platform for teachers, an ongoing conversation, an education journal, and that was the idea when it was initiated by (educationist and Padma Bhushan recipient) IAS officer Anil Bordia several years ago.”

She added, “The quality of Shivira has constantly deteriorated; it is reinforcing stereotypes which were given up decades ago following the Women’s Studies movement in the 1970s and 80s…. Now bringing back these statements shows the direction in which we are headed.”

