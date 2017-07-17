Women bikers to rally 10,000 km to spread message of woman empowement

Representational image. The the bikers will also distribute education and medical kits to under-privileged children. (File) Representational image. The the bikers will also distribute education and medical kits to under-privileged children. (File)

A group of 50 women riders are ready to embark on a 10,000 km long journey from Gujarat to Khardung-La in Ladakh on their motor bikes to spread the message of women empowerment. The ‘All India All Women Bike Rally’ that sets off on July 19 from Surat, will journey through 15 states over a period of 45 days.

“We are riding for passion and social cause simultaneously. Women in our country have a lot of inhibitions about their talent. And there is also widespread inferiority complex among them.

“Through this journey we will be informing women about their rights and make them aware of the different occupations they can take up to earn their living,” Dr Sarika Mehta, who leads the all women rider group ‘Biking Queens’ told to PTI.

During their journey, the bikers will also distribute education and medical kits to under-privileged children. Sarika’s team consists of a range of professionals including doctors, architects, students and house wives, who have taken time out of their daily schedules to support the endeavour of empowering women. Besides, for them, “biking is a perfect medium”, especially because biking is traditionally seen as something meant exclusively for men.

“Riding a bike is a strong message in itself. That is why we chose this as the medium,” Sarika said.

After having covered over 6,000 villages, the journey is expected to come to an end on August 15, when the riders will hoist the Indian flag at Khardung-la to mark the country’s 71st Independence day. On their way back the team will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarika added.

