Women beaten to death in Rajasthan on suspicion of being witch

A 70-year-old widow was allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district by her neighbour, who accused her of being a witch, the police said on Monday. Champa Devi was working in her field in Kali Ghati village on Sunday, when the family of her neighbour allegedly abused her and beat her up with sticks leading to her death, a police official said.

According to SHO of Semari police stattion Yogendra Kumar Vyas, the family thought the woman was using witchcraft against their son, and was the cause for his illness. On a complaint lodged by the victim’s son Mohan Lal, a case has been registered against the accused and investigation into the matter is on, the police said.

In a related devlopment, seven tantriks (sorcerers) have been arrested in last two days in Chhittorgarh and parts of Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan to curb the practices of excorcism.

