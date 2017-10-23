Women attempts self-immolation at govt function in Tamil Nadu, police dubs it as ‘drama’

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy (Reuters/Stringer photo) Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy (Reuters/Stringer photo)

Two women attempted self-immolation at a government function attended by Chief Minister K Palaniswami at Sivakasi, which police dubbed a “drama”, alleging that they did it to help a kin evade arrest in a pending criminal case.

According to the police, the women attempted to set themselves ablaze after the chief minister left the venue at the end of the function. Parvathy and her daughter-in-law, Kanagalakshmi, present at the MGR Centenary function at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, proceeded to the press gallery and doused themselves with kerosene.

The police present at the venue acted swiftly and prevented them from setting themslves on fire, a police release said.

Parvathy’s son, Muniyasamy, was absconding after being named in a case of robbery during which he allegedly hurt a woman while robbing her gold chain, even as two others involved in the crime, including a sacked policeman, have already been arrested, it said.

“Even as the police were searching for Muniyasamy, his mother and wife (Kanagalakshmi) staged the suicide bid drama to help him evade arrest,” it said.

There were other cases pending against Muniyasamy, including an attempt to murder, it said.

The incident, which caused a flutter, came on a day when a woman and her two children, died after she and her husband attempted self-immolation at the Tiruneveli district collectorate to protest against alleged inaction on their complaint against an usurer.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App