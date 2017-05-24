Woman’s lover attacks cops, held

TWO POLICEMEN were allegedly assaulted by the lover of a woman on Monday night when a police team had gone to record the woman’s statement after she had eloped with him. The incident took place at Haripar village under Mendarda police station in Talala. A police team from Mahuva police station in Bhavnagar district had reached Talala Monday night after the woman’s husband, a resident of Sared village of Mahuva taluka, filed a complaint with the police, alleging that his wife had gone missing from home on May 9.

As the police team approached the woman to recordher statement, 25-year-old Sanjay Rathod stabbed constables Kapil Joshi and Mahesh Mevada. Eventually, the three-member police team, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Gambhirsinh Gohil managed to overpower Rathod and arrested him.

The injured constables were admitted to a hospital in Talala town. While Joshi was discharged on Monday, Mevada has been referred to a hospital in Junagadh.

“Rathod has been booked for attempt to murder and preventing public servants from discharging their duties,” said police, adding the policemen were unarmed and had gone to the village in a private vehicle.

Mahuva police said that the woman has been sent to a women welfare centre in Bhavnagar. “After the incident, she told us that she would like to live only with Rathod and that she would not like to return to her husband or go to her parent’s home. Since, Rathod has been arrested by the police, she was sent to the women welfare centre,” said ASI Gohil.

According to the police, the woman had eloped with Rathod two months ago when she was not married. But the couple returned on their parents’ persuasion. Police said that the woman and Rathod belong to different castes and their families did not approve of their relationship.

“On their return, the woman’s family married her off to another man in Sared. But Rathod allegedly maintained contact with the woman. Around two months ago, he was arrested under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act. But after he got bail, the couple eloped one more time,” police added.

