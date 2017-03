(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old woman was found dead with injuries on her body at New Mandi bypass on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in Muzaffarnagar, police said Thursday.

It is suspected that the woman was murdered and her body dumped on the highway, SHO Praveen Yadav said. The body, found yesterday, has not been identified yet and sent for post mortem, he said.

Yadav said further investigation is underway.