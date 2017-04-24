Woman who killed man to foil daughter’s rape acquitted of murder

OBSERVING THAT a woman had attacked her 35-year-old partner to save her minor daughter from being raped, a sessions court acquitted her of murder. She was, however, convicted under section 304 (II) of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The court imposed a ‘moderate sentence’ on her, giving her rigorous imprisonment for four years.

A murder case was registered in 2013 when an unclad dead body of a man was found after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from a room. A bloodied stone grinder was also found with the body. The police registered a case against the woman after investigation revealed that the body was that of her partner with whom she lived. The prosecution said the woman lived with her husband and two children in Jharkhand. He allegedly ill-treated her, and she came to Mumbai and started living with a man named Saroj, who had also separated from his wife. According to the prosecution, Saroj would often come home drunk and assault the woman. He would also coerce her into sexual intercourse in front of her eight-year-old daughter, who was also living with them.

On the day of the incident, Saroj tried to force himself on the woman. Since her daughter was present in the room, the woman resisted and was beaten up by him. When she did not relent, he moved towards her daughter in an attempt to sexually abuse her. Unable to control herself, the woman picked up the stone grinder and hit Saroj on the head with it, who fell down and died on the spot. The woman fled with her daughter. After she was arrested in Jharkhand, she recorded a statement before the local magistrate admitting to the killing. In her confession, she said her partner urged her to have sex with his friends in return for money. “She resisted. She dreamt of educating her son and daughter,” the court said, referring to the confession.

During the trial, the court relied on witness statements including the woman’s minor daughter and neighbours who deposed about the frequent quarrels between the couple. The court relied on witnesses to rule that the woman was ‘last seen’ together with Saroj and her conduct of leaving his body inside the room and fleeing was also taken into account.

“It is proved that the incident took place suddenly in the spur of moment without premeditation. It is also proved that the innocent daughter of the accused was being raped by the deceased Saroj. No mother will tolerate such an activity. Whatever happened at the hands of accused was to save her innocent minor daughter from being raped,” the court said.

While considering her plea for imposing minimum sentence, the court observed, “… in my opinion, if moderate sentence is imposed on her, same will suffice the purpose of prosecution as well as welfare of her family.” Two other men booked by the police were acquitted by the court.

