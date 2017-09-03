Woman who killed calf told to beg, take dip in Ganga

The woman claimed she was trying to separate the calf from its mother when a rope got entangled on its neck. The woman claimed she was trying to separate the calf from its mother when a rope got entangled on its neck.

A woman who accidentally killed a calf in Bhind town was allegedly ordered by a caste panchayat to beg for a week to raise money for Ganga Snaan, a ritual purification dip in the Ganga.

Kamlesh Shriwas, in her 50s, was reportedly asked to leave Bhind and beg in nearby villages for seven days by the caste panchayat that met within hours of the death of the calf on Friday morning. The woman claimed she was trying to separate the calf from its mother when a rope got entangled on its neck.

When news of the calf’s death spread, the panchayat of Nai community met around 10 am and announced the punishment.

Municipal councillor Mukesh Garg, in whose ward the woman and her family reside, told The Sunday Express that he opposed the punishment but no one listened to him. He said the cow belonged to the woman and the death was accidental, not intentional.

Shambhudayal Shrivas, district chief of Nai Rashtriya Mahasabha, claimed the panchayat did not order the woman to beg. He said she would have to take a dip in the Ganga in keeping with local customs.

Inspector of Rural Kotwali Police Station U S Yadav said the police could intervene only if someone filed a complaint.

